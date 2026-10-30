Congress built banks, BJP sells: Rahul Gandhi after IDBI sale 

In the letter to IDBI Bank employees, Gandhi recalled a meeting with the bank employees last year, when they questioned why a profitable bank was being sold.

"I took that question to the Lok Sabha. I asked why a profitable public bank was being sold, and how its employees and depositors would be protected. The government gave no reason," he wrote.

He also cited a 2003 government assurance to Parliament about retaining at least 51% ownership in IDBI Bank.