Rahul questions hostel neglect, contrasts it with Modi's birthday celebrations
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government for its failure to provide adequate hostel facilities for female students. He drew a comparison with the recent grand diya-lighting events held to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. Gandhi recalled an interaction with a female student during his Chhatron Ki Goonj program in Indore on Saturday, where she spoke about her struggle to find safe and affordable accommodation while studying.
Student challenges
Many girls drop out of education because of housing issues
The Congress leader said the student had to leave her village and move to Indore for studies but ended up living in paying guest accommodation due to lack of hostels.
"There's no hostel, so she has to stay in a PG. Just to stay safe, lakhs are spent," he said.
Gandhi added that many girls drop out of education because of housing issues and questioned the effectiveness of the housing allowance system.
System critique
System afraid of students who ask questions: Gandhi
At the fifth edition of Chhatron Ki Goonj, Gandhi spoke on issues like education, recruitment, examinations, employment, and hostel facilities.
He alleged a "system" had taken over institutions and was against students who ask questions.
"The system is afraid of students because students ask questions. The system does not want students; it wants 'andhbhakts' (blind followers)," he said at the event.
Allegations named
MP CM Mohan Yadav counters Gandhi's claims
Gandhi also named PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani in his allegations about the concentration of political and economic power.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has countered Gandhi's claims, urging him to provide facts when discussing education and children's issues.