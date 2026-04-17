Rahul Gandhi dual citizenship row: Allahabad HC orders probe 

Shishir, a Karnataka resident, has sought the registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation under various laws including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act and Passport Act. He claimed to have documents and emails from the British government proving Gandhi's British citizenship. These allegations make Gandhi ineligible to contest elections in India or hold Lok Sabha membership.

Case transfer

Complaint filed in Rae Bareli court

The complaint was first filed before a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli but was transferred to Lucknow by the Allahabad High Court on December 17, 2025. The petitioner later approached the high court after his FIR registration plea was dismissed by the Lucknow court. The high court has now ordered an investigation into the matter and directed state authorities to ensure it is examined according to law.