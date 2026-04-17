Rahul Gandhi dual citizenship row: Allahabad HC orders probe
What's the story
The Allahabad High Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate allegations of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi holding dual citizenship. The court's order came on a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party worker S Vignesh Shishir, who had challenged a January 28 ruling of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow. The lower court had earlier rejected his plea for an FIR against Gandhi over the dual citizenship allegation.
Legal proceedings
Allegations make Gandhi ineligible to contest elections
Shishir, a Karnataka resident, has sought the registration of an FIR and a detailed investigation under various laws including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Official Secrets Act, Foreigners Act and Passport Act. He claimed to have documents and emails from the British government proving Gandhi's British citizenship. These allegations make Gandhi ineligible to contest elections in India or hold Lok Sabha membership.
Case transfer
Complaint filed in Rae Bareli court
The complaint was first filed before a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli but was transferred to Lucknow by the Allahabad High Court on December 17, 2025. The petitioner later approached the high court after his FIR registration plea was dismissed by the Lucknow court. The high court has now ordered an investigation into the matter and directed state authorities to ensure it is examined according to law.
Twitter Post
Shishir's update on case
In a Land Mark and Historic Judgement The Hon'ble Allahabad High Court at Lucknow Bench has allowed my Petition and Ordered & Directed the Kotwali Police Station, Rae Bareli District, Uttar Pradesh to Register a First Information Report Against Shri. Rahul Gandhi, Member of…— VIGNESH SHISHIR (@VIGNESHBJP_KTK) April 17, 2026