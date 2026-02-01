Rahul Gandhi lists 6 priorities 'ignored' in Union Budget 2026

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has slammed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for not addressing key issues such as unemployment and farmer distress in the Union Budget 2026-27. He said that the budget "refuses course correction" and is blind to India's real crises. In a post on X, he listed six points that were ignored. "Youth without jobs. Falling manufacturing. Investors pulling out capital. Household savings plummeting. Farmers in distress. Looming global shocks - all ignored," he wrote.

Budget critique Jairam Ramesh slams budget for lack of transparency Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also slammed the budget for its lack of transparency in key program allocations. He said that despite a lengthy speech, it failed to provide a clear picture of major scheme funding. "While the documents need to be studied in detail, it is clear that Budget 2026-27 falls woefully short of the hype generated around it," he wrote on X.

Regional concerns Sitharaman's speech lacked mention of Kerala: Tharoor Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed disappointment over the lack of mention of Kerala in Sitharaman's speech. He said while there were mentions of fisheries and cashew and coconut subheadings, Kerala wasn't named enough. "As a Kerala MP, I must say I have nothing to be happy about in this budget," Tharoor told news agency PTI.

Advertisement