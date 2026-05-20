'Time to weep': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over 'Melodi' trend

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trivializing serious economic concerns in India. He was referring to a viral "Melodi" trend where PM Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a box of "Melody" toffees during his visit to Italy. Gandhi claimed that the government is ignoring an impending economic crisis while PM Modi is busy with such gestures. "Once again, the time has come for him to weep and plead with folded hands," he said.

Economic concerns Economic storm is approaching India: Gandhi Gandhi warned that India is headed for a major economic crisis, blaming rising global tensions and alleged mismanagement by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government. He said that before leaving for Italy, Modi told the people of India that an economic storm is approaching and to use less petrol and refrain from traveling abroad. "And then the next day, Narendra Modi boarded an aircraft worth ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 crore...took toffees in in his pockets, and offered 'Melody' toffee to Italy's PM."

Demonetization 'Hang me if black money is not eradicated' Gandhi said that following demonetization, "Modi had tearfully declared, 'Hang me if black money is not eradicated.' Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he imposed a lockdown that resulted in the deaths of laborers and the ruin of farmers, he had once again pleaded the same with folded hands and tearful eyes." Now, the time has come once again for him to weep and plead with folded hands, he said.

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Economic accusations PM Modi has sold off India's economic system: Congress leader He further said that after a conflict erupted between the US and Iran that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, 20% of the global oil supply was removed from the market. "Yet, right at this juncture, Narendra Modi goes straight to Meloni, offers her a toffee." Gandhi also accused Modi of selling off India's economic system to industrialists and foreign entities. He said, "He has handed over the economic system of India to Ambani, Adani and America."

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