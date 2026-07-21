Congress workers protesting outside Modi's residence detained
What's the story
Several Congress workers protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been detained by police. The protest was joined by top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others. "Brutally, they are detaining us. We are protesting in front of the Prime Minister's residence because..students were brutally attacked yesterday," Congress MP K Suresh said from inside the police van.
Twitter Post
Protest outside PM's residence
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others are holding a protest demanding the resignations of Prime Minister and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. pic.twitter.com/bmWWpPNpOc— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026
Protest details
Rahul Gandhi slams PM for silence on student protests
Speaking to reporters, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha slammed PM Modi for his silence on police action against student protesters. He called the PM's inaction "un-Indian."
Gandhi said the PM has not even apologized for what happened to students on Monday.
Several students were injured after they clashed with police who used lathi charges and tear gas to disperse them.
They had planned to march to Parliament but were stopped by Delhi Police, which said no permission was granted.
Accountability demand
Congress protest follows meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker
In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis," he said.
He asked what Parliament was doing about youth issues if it couldn't discuss their future.
"The Opposition will not let this be buried," he said.
Gandhi and Priyanka also visited injured protesters at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.