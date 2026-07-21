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Home / News / Politics News / Congress workers protesting outside Modi's residence detained 
Congress workers protesting outside Modi's residence detained 
The protest was held at Lok Kalyan Marg

Congress workers protesting outside Modi's residence detained 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 21, 2026
04:12 pm
What's the story

Several Congress workers protesting at Lok Kalyan Marg demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have been detained by police. The protest was joined by top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Pawan Khera and others. "Brutally, they are detaining us. We are protesting in front of the Prime Minister's residence because..students were brutally attacked yesterday," Congress MP K Suresh said from inside the police van.

Twitter Post

Protest outside PM's residence

Protest details

Rahul Gandhi slams PM for silence on student protests

Speaking to reporters, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha slammed PM Modi for his silence on police action against student protesters. He called the PM's inaction "un-Indian."

Gandhi said the PM has not even apologized for what happened to students on Monday.

Several students were injured after they clashed with police who used lathi charges and tear gas to disperse them.

They had planned to march to Parliament but were stopped by Delhi Police, which said no permission was granted.

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Accountability demand

Congress protest follows meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Our demand is simple: Parliament must have a detailed discussion on the brutality unleashed on students yesterday and on the government's complete lack of accountability for the examination crisis," he said.

He asked what Parliament was doing about youth issues if it couldn't discuss their future.

"The Opposition will not let this be buried," he said.

Gandhi and Priyanka also visited injured protesters at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

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