Congress workers protesting outside Modi's residence detained 

Speaking to reporters, leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha slammed PM Modi for his silence on police action against student protesters. He called the PM's inaction "un-Indian."

Gandhi said the PM has not even apologized for what happened to students on Monday.

Several students were injured after they clashed with police who used lathi charges and tear gas to disperse them.

They had planned to march to Parliament but were stopped by Delhi Police, which said no permission was granted.