Rahul summons NSUI leadership over poor DUSU performance: Report
What's the story
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi summoned the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leadership on Monday in the wake of their poor performance in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections. The NSUI, Congress's student wing, failed to win any positions on the four-member DUSU central panel. According to India Today, Gandhi questioned NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar and national president Vinod Jakhar about their election strategy and management during a recent meeting.
Strategy scrutiny
Gandhi, Venugopal question Kumar over results
Gandhi reportedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the election management and sought a detailed explanation of the strategy, candidate selection, and campaign.
Congress organization general secretary KC Venugopal also questioned Kumar over the results, pointing out that he had taken responsibility for candidates during ticket distribution.
The meeting also discussed Deepanshu Shokeen's victory as an Independent vice-president candidate after he was denied an NSUI ticket.
Ticket controversy
Shokeen's victory as independent vice-president candidate
Shokeen, who had campaigned for NSUI in previous elections, was not given a ticket.
Kumar and Jakhar reportedly told Gandhi that Shokeen's conditions were unreasonable. However, Gandhi was not satisfied with how the matter was handled.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Amitabh Dubey disputed claims that Shokeen was denied a ticket, saying he turned down an offer for the presidential post before deciding to contest independently for vice-president.
"Why would he not want to be President?" he asked.
Outreach impact
Setback for Congress's youth outreach efforts
The DUSU results are a setback for Congress's efforts to reconnect with young voters through initiatives like Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj."
The defeat has raised questions about whether the party's youth outreach is translating into organizational strength.
The meeting also discussed increasing political engagement among Gen Z youth across various issues and movements.