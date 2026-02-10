'Either Naravane or Penguin...lying': Rahul Gandhi on unpublished book FIR 

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has responded to the registration of an FIR over the circulation of an unpublished book by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. The book, Four Stars of Destiny, was allegedly being shared without mandatory clearance from competent authorities. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on the FIR, Gandhi pointed out an old tweet by Naravane, which he claimed read, "Hello friends, my book is available now; just follow the link. Happy reading!"

Book 'Penguin says book has not been published' "The point I am making is - either Mr Naravane is lying or it is Penguin....I don't think the former Army chief will lie...Penguin says the book has not been published. But the book is available on Amazon. Gen. Naravane has tweeted, 'Please buy my book in 2023.' I believe Naravane...over Penguin," he added. He went on to claim again that Naravane must have made certain statements in his book that are inconvenient for the Centre and the prime minister.

Ongoing probe Penguin Random House India involved in matter: Police The Delhi Police on Monday took cognizance of information circulating online about a pre-print copy being publicly available without the required approvals. The police said that upon verification, they found a PDF copy of a typeset book with the same title, apparently prepared by Penguin Random House India Pvt Ltd, available on certain websites. Some online marketing platforms have also displayed the finished book cover as if it is available for purchase, the police statement said.

