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Home / News / Politics News / Rahul Gandhi lists 5 demands after being released from detention
Rahul Gandhi lists 5 demands after being released from detention
Gandhi demanded resignations of two Union ministers

Rahul Gandhi lists 5 demands after being released from detention

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 22, 2026
09:31 am
What's the story

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has put forth five demands to the central government after his detention during a protest on Tuesday. The protest was held outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence over alleged police brutality against students at the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest march. Gandhi demanded resignations of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah, an apology from PM Modi for Monday's crackdown on student protesters, and reforms in education and examination systems.

Detention details

Gandhi, Priyanka released

Gandhi also demanded action against police who assaulted students and withdrawal of cases against students.

Lastly, the entire opposition wants there to be a debate on this issue in both the Houses, he said.

Gandhi and several other Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police. They were taken to different locations but released later in the evening.

While Gandhi was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to Mandir Marg police station. Both siblings were released around 9:00pm.

Education concerns

Why is education so expensive in India? Gandhi asks

In a video statement released during his detention, Gandhi questioned the state of the Indian education system.

He asked why papers are leaking and why education is so expensive in India.

"Why do families have to destroy themselves financially to educate their children? These are legitimate questions, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with asking them," he said.

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Counter-accusation

What Pradhan said

Before their detention, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh met Gandhi at the protest site and listened to his demands.

However, he later accused Gandhi of "backtracking" from his earlier demand for a debate, saying the Congress leader was now demanding Pradhan's resignation as well.

Education Minister Pradhan also accused Gandhi and the Congress of "exploiting students."

He said despite the government's readiness for discussion, Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate.

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Opposition

Opposition MPs will stage protest outside Makar Dwar of Parliament

Opposition MPs will stage a protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament on Wednesday at 10:30am, calling for the resignation of Pradhan and will address issues including police action taken against students on July 20.

On Tuesday night, Congress workers and local leaders held protests across various states, condemning the detention of the senior Congress leaders.

Demonstrations were seen in Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Jabalpur, and Bhubaneswar.

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