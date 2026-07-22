Rahul Gandhi lists 5 demands after being released from detention

Gandhi also demanded action against police who assaulted students and withdrawal of cases against students.

Lastly, the entire opposition wants there to be a debate on this issue in both the Houses, he said.

Gandhi and several other Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police. They were taken to different locations but released later in the evening.

While Gandhi was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to Mandir Marg police station. Both siblings were released around 9:00pm.