Rahul Gandhi's 5-word reply to Modi's Rajya Sabha speech 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's long speech in the Rajya Sabha with five words. "Jo uchit samjho wahi karo (Do what you feel is right)," he replied when reporters asked him about the speech outside Parliament. PM Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress , which he accused of using the slogan "Modi teri kabr khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug) against him, saying it shows their hatred for him.

Slogan Slogan was first used publicly in 2023 "They [Congress] are moving with mantra of 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'... They put up signs of 'Mohabbat ki dukan.' Is such hatred harbored in public life?" Modi told the Rajya Sabha. He added, "Mohabbat ki dukan wale Modi teri kabr khudegi ke naare laga rahe hai." The slogan, which was first used publicly in 2023 and resurfaced last month during a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was linked to the Congress opposition and questioning of his government's actions.

Economic progress Global market opened for Indian youth, says PM Modi In his speech, PM Modi also highlighted trade agreements signed by his government, stating that these deals have opened up global markets for India's youth. "India and EU sealed mother of all deals, and my country's manufacturers will now have access to a big market....We must focus on quality now that the market is open," he said. "The entire world market has opened up for them now," he said, urging young Indians from cities and villages to seize these opportunities.

Corruption allegations 'For Congress, theft is a family business' Taking a dig at the Congress party, PM Modi accused them of promoting corruption and nepotism. He said while he serves the country with blessings from millions of mothers and sisters, Congress resorts to family politics. "For them, theft is a family business," he said. The prime minister also slammed the opposition for disrupting his speech in Parliament before walking out in protest.

Policy defense Congress did nothing beyond slogans during their rule, says Modi PM Modi defended his government's actions, such as abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing peace to the Northeast, and countering Maoist extremism. He slammed Congress for not doing anything beyond slogans during their rule. "The country gave you a chance for decades. You talked about Garibi Hatao each time but did nothing beyond slogans," he said.