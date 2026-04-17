Rahul Gandhi's 'magician of Balakot' swipe at PM causes uproar 

Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its alleged attempt to redraw India's electoral map under the pretext of women's empowerment while speaking in the Lok Sabha. He likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a magician who has run out of tricks, referring to past policy moves like the Balakot airstrike and demonetization as "failed tricks." "Modi is a magician and he has run out of tricks," Gandhi said, causing an uproar among BJP leaders.

Gandhi 'Magician has been caught' Gandhi said this was a panic reaction because the "Prime Minister, at any cost, needed to send two messages." "Number one, he needed to change the electoral map of India. And number two, he needed to send a message again that he is pro-women. Why he is doing that, I will leave to your imagination. The truth is the magician has been caught. The magician of Balakot...of demonetization, the magician of Sindoor, has suddenly gotten caught," Gandhi said.

Twitter Post Watch his speech here #WATCH | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi refers to the PM as a "magician". Everybody knows there is a partnership between the magician and the businessman," he says Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/B7pYr6CJjB — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

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Political strategy Gandhi accuses BJP of manipulating women's reservation, delimitation Gandhi also accused the government of using women's reservation and delimitation as a cover for political changes. "The BJP knew that this Bill can actually cannot be passed, this was a panic reaction. PM needed to change the electoral map of India and he wanted to send a message that he is pro women," he said. He said this move aimed to delay representation for marginalized communities, particularly OBCs (Other Backward Classes).

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