Rahul Gandhi's 'magician of Balakot' swipe at PM causes uproar
What's the story
Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for its alleged attempt to redraw India's electoral map under the pretext of women's empowerment while speaking in the Lok Sabha. He likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a magician who has run out of tricks, referring to past policy moves like the Balakot airstrike and demonetization as "failed tricks." "Modi is a magician and he has run out of tricks," Gandhi said, causing an uproar among BJP leaders.
Gandhi
'Magician has been caught'
Gandhi said this was a panic reaction because the "Prime Minister, at any cost, needed to send two messages." "Number one, he needed to change the electoral map of India. And number two, he needed to send a message again that he is pro-women. Why he is doing that, I will leave to your imagination. The truth is the magician has been caught. The magician of Balakot...of demonetization, the magician of Sindoor, has suddenly gotten caught," Gandhi said.
Twitter Post
Watch his speech here
#WATCH | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi refers to the PM as a "magician". Everybody knows there is a partnership between the magician and the businessman," he says Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/B7pYr6CJjB— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026
Political strategy
Gandhi accuses BJP of manipulating women's reservation, delimitation
Gandhi also accused the government of using women's reservation and delimitation as a cover for political changes. "The BJP knew that this Bill can actually cannot be passed, this was a panic reaction. PM needed to change the electoral map of India and he wanted to send a message that he is pro women," he said. He said this move aimed to delay representation for marginalized communities, particularly OBCs (Other Backward Classes).
Federal balance
Southern, northeastern states at risk: Gandhi
Gandhi also warned that the proposed changes could upset the federal balance, reducing political power for southern and northeastern states. He described this as an "anti-national act" and vowed to oppose it with the entire opposition. "What the government is doing is nothing short of anti-national act; we won't allow you to do it, entire opposition will defeat this," he said in the Lok Sabha.