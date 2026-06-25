Rahul Gandhi seeks relief in case involving Shivraj Chouhan's son 

Regret expressed

Gandhi expresses regret over statement

In his application, Gandhi said the remarks were not meant to refer to Kartikeya. The plea also expressed regret over the statement, as per court submissions. The development has invited a sharp response from Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya. He criticized Gandhi for repeatedly making controversial remarks and later retracting them. Malviya wrote, "Rahul Gandhi should perhaps make 'Sorry' his middle name. One has lost count of the number of times he has had to apologize."