Rahul Gandhi urges MK Stalin to rethink delimitation bill support
What's the story
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin to reconsider supporting the Centre's revised delimitation bills. In a post on X, Gandhi warned that expanding Parliament to 850 seats would "finish democracy in India." He claimed it would give the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (BJP-RSS) "unlimited space" to redraw India's electoral map.
Political legacy
Gandhi appeals to Stalin's political legacy
Gandhi also appealed to Stalin's political legacy, urging him to stand against the proposed changes.
"Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces," he said, adding, "In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu's interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together."
He confirmed that senior opposition leaders were on their way to Chennai to convince the DMK president not to support the bills.
Firm stance
DMK will protect Tamil people's interests, says Stalin
Stalin thanked Gandhi for recognizing the DMK's role in protecting the Constitution but stood firm on his party's decision.
He said, "We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration."
The DMK plans to brief the INDIA bloc on its support for the delimitation bills.
Twitter Post
MK Stalin's reply to Rahul Gandhi's outreach
My sincere thanks to brother @RahulGandhi for acknowledging the DMK’s historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of the States.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) November 29, 2026
We have always made every decision keeping the interests of Tamil Nadu and our Tamil people as the foremost consideration.
We will… https://t.co/qRM5Px6PtN
Upcoming meetings
Congress leaders to meet Stalin this afternoon
Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sonia Gandhi will meet Stalin between 2:00pm and 5:00pm.
They will then fly to Mumbai for an 8:00pm meeting with NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
Other opposition leaders, including Revanth Reddy, DK Shivakumar and Trinamool Congress leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, are also part of this outreach effort.
Proposal details
Know more about delimitation proposal
The delimitation proposal seeks to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to a maximum of 850.
It also proposes freezing state-wise seat shares on the 1971 Census until 2051 and using the 2011 Census for redrawing boundaries.
This would pave the way for women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies before the 2029 election.