Rahul, Priyanka march to SC; thousands gather near Mandi House
What's the story
Thousands have gathered near Mandi House in Delhi as opposition leaders began their march to the Supreme Court to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities. INDIA bloc MPs, including Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, are among those leading the march. The protestors have gathered between Connaught Place and Mandi House. Near Barakhamba Road, some protesters were seen climbing barricades during the 'Dilli Chalo' march.
Accusations
AISA also joining the march
The opposition's legal team has filed a petition against the poll panel chief in the Supreme Court.
AISA students are also joining the march.
Students affiliated with AISA and other left organizations on Monday marched from Barakhamba Road toward the Supreme Court, raising slogans to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Kumar, hours after Delhi Police denotified the site as a designated venue for protests.
Twitter Post
Video shows march
VIDEO | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lead the INDIA bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' march to the Supreme Court, accompanied by Opposition leaders and hundreds of supporters.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/cv7RcM0eqF
Nationwide appeal
Appeal to BJP members
Ahead of the march, Gandhi appealed to citizens across political affiliations to join the march or support it from afar.
He emphasized that this fight is for democracy and not just one party or leader.
"We invite all Indians to support us," he said, adding that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members also feel their constitutional rights are under threat, they should join too.
Protest analogy
'Tandav' protest
He likened the protest to a "tandav," a dance associated with the Hindu god Shiva.
He said anyone willing to join this movement was welcome.
"This is like Shiva's dance and anyone can join Shiva's 'baraat' (wedding procession)," he said.
The opposition leader also stressed that their fight wouldn't end with Monday's march, calling for sustained public mobilization to protect democratic institutions.