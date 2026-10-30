INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' event against CEC postponed
What's the story
The INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" event, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Saturday due to incessant rains in Delhi. The event will now be held at 3:30pm on Saturday at the official residence lawns of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Rajaji Marg. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the proceedings, with Kharge moving the motion and Rahul Gandhi delivering the concluding remarks.
Preparatory meeting
INDIA leaders finalize 'public impeachment' proceedings
Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met on Thursday to finalize the "public impeachment" proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The event is a symbolic protest over alleged electoral irregularities, dubbed "vote chori."
Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, and K C Venugopal were among those who attended the preparatory meeting.
Protest details
Congress accuses government of stifling dissent
The Congress has accused the government of stifling dissent by denying permission for the event. It alleged that this was an attempt to silence common voices after "destroying" the electoral system.
The opposition parties are also planning a major protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.
Resignation demand
Opposition demands CEC's resignation
The opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Ramesh had earlier accused Kumar of violating constitutional principles and misleading the Supreme Court.
He also hinted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's involvement in these issues.