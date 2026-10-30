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Home / News / Politics News / INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' event against CEC postponed
INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' event against CEC postponed
The event will now be held at 3:30pm on Saturday

INDIA bloc's 'public impeachment' event against CEC postponed

By Snehil Singh
Oct 30, 2026
01:58 pm
What's the story

The INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" event, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed to Saturday due to incessant rains in Delhi. The event will now be held at 3:30pm on Saturday at the official residence lawns of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Rajaji Marg. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will chair the proceedings, with Kharge moving the motion and Rahul Gandhi delivering the concluding remarks.

Preparatory meeting

INDIA leaders finalize 'public impeachment' proceedings

Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc met on Thursday to finalize the "public impeachment" proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The event is a symbolic protest over alleged electoral irregularities, dubbed "vote chori."

Congress general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, and K C Venugopal were among those who attended the preparatory meeting.

Protest details

Congress accuses government of stifling dissent

The Congress has accused the government of stifling dissent by denying permission for the event. It alleged that this was an attempt to silence common voices after "destroying" the electoral system.

The opposition parties are also planning a major protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on November 1 at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

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Resignation demand

Opposition demands CEC's resignation

The opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Ramesh had earlier accused Kumar of violating constitutional principles and misleading the Supreme Court.

He also hinted at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's involvement in these issues.

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