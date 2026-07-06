Bengal: By-elections for 3 Rajya Sabha seats on July 24

Bypoll timeline

ECI issues detailed schedule for by-elections

The ECI has issued a detailed schedule for the by-elections. The notification will be issued on July 7, with the last date for filing nominations being July 14. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on July 15, and candidates can withdraw their nominations till July 17. Voting will take place on July 24 from 9:00am to 4:00pm followed by the counting of votes at 5:00pm the same day.