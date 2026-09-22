Rajya Sabha elections for 12 seats in Bengal, UP announced
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for biennial elections to 12 Rajya Sabha seats. The elections will be held on October 16 for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, one in Uttarakhand, and a bypoll for one seat from West Bengal. The notification will be issued on September 29, and nominations can be filed till October 6. Counting of votes will take place on the same day as polling.
Member details
Retiring members from Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, the members retiring include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Neeraj Shekhar, Brijlal, BL Verma, Seema Dwivedi and Hardeep Singh Puri.
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party's Ramji Gautam are also among those retiring.
The seat of former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has been vacant since September 11 after he resigned to become lieutenant governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Seat details
Current assembly arithmetic in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttarakhand, BJP member Naresh Bansal's term is ending.
Of the 10 outgoing Uttar Pradesh seats, eight are held by BJP, while the Samajwadi Party and BSP hold one each.
The West Bengal bypoll was necessitated after Rukmini Mallik, also known as actor Koel Mallick, resigned on July 16. The winner will complete the term till April 2, 2032.