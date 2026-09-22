Rajya Sabha elections for 12 seats in Bengal, UP announced 

In Uttarakhand, BJP member Naresh Bansal's term is ending.

Of the 10 outgoing Uttar Pradesh seats, eight are held by BJP, while the Samajwadi Party and BSP hold one each.

The West Bengal bypoll was necessitated after Rukmini Mallik, also known as actor Koel Mallick, resigned on July 16. The winner will complete the term till April 2, 2032.