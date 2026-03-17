Rajya Sabha poll results: Which party won in which state 

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has strengthened its hold on the Rajya Sabha in the latest round of biennial polls. It won all five seats in Bihar and three out of four in Odisha ; the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured one seat. Elections were held to fill 37 seats in 10 states. However, 26 of these candidates were elected unopposed. Voting took place for the remaining 11 seats, which included five from Bihar, four from Odisha, and two from Haryana.

Bihar results NDA candidates win in Bihar In Haryana, BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia and Congress's Karamvir Singh claimed victory on one seat each. In Bihar, the NDA candidates who won include Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party's Nitin Nabin and Janata Dal (United)'s Ram Nath Thakur. Rashtriya Lok Morcha's Upendra Kushwaha and BJP's Shivesh Kumar also emerged victorious. Notably, Kushwaha and Thakur were re-elected, while outgoing MP Amarendra Dhari Singh lost despite support from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Odisha results Political row erupts in Odisha after BJD candidate loses In Odisha, the NDA won three out of four seats, with BJP-backed Independent Dilip Ray among the winners. BJP state unit chief Manmohan Samal and sitting MP Sujeet Kumar also won. However, Dr. Datteswar Hota, a BJD-backed candidate supported by Congress and CPI(M), lost. The result sparked a political row, with BJD MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra accusing BJP of "horse trading."

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Haryana dispute Counting for 2 Haryana seats stalled over vote secrecy row In Haryana, counting for two seats has been stalled over allegations of violation of vote secrecy. The BJP's candidates are Sanjay Bhatia and Independent Satish Nandal, while Congress has fielded Karamvir Singh Boudh. Allegations were made by Haryana minister Krishan Kumar Bedi that two Congress MLAs didn't fold their ballots properly. The Congress hit back, with president Mallikarjun Kharge alleging an attempt to interfere with the integrity of the election and demanding a review of CCTV footage before any decision.

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