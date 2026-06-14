TMC crisis deepens as rebel MPs claim additional strength
What's the story
A group of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders has gone to Bhupender Yadav's residence in Delhi. The dissident faction now claims to have the support of 22 parliamentarians, further weakening party chief Mamata Banerjee. According to NDTV, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed the increase in their numbers ahead of a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday.
Bloc recognition
Rebel faction seeks recognition as separate bloc
The rebel faction is seeking recognition as a separate bloc in the Lok Sabha and wants to sit alongside Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs. They need two-thirds of TMC's Lok Sabha numbers to escape the anti-defection law. Dastidar reportedly said, "Those who honestly voiced their opinions against the situation prevailing in West Bengal over the last four to five years have been in touch with us."
Leadership concerns
Dissatisfaction with leadership
The rebel MPs have expressed dissatisfaction with Dastidar's leadership, NDTV reported, citing sources. They believe Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a senior MP who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, could be a more suitable leader for their camp. The ongoing turmoil in TMC comes after last month's election defeat and has seen an overwhelming majority of Banerjee's MLAs joining a rebel faction.
Party turmoil
High-profile political activity in Delhi
The internal strife within TMC MPs has intensified as the rebel faction continues to challenge Banerjee's leadership. The meeting of the dissident group was initially scheduled in Kolkata but was later shifted to Delhi. The political activity around this meeting has been high-profile, with several rebel MPs reaching Yadav's residence.
Grassroots impact
MLAs choose new leader
The challenges for Banerjee are not just limited to the Lok Sabha. A majority of her MLAs have chosen Ritabrata Banerjee, who had been expelled by the former Bengal CM, as their leader, further weakening her control over the party. According to The Indian Express, about 60 of the party's 80 MLAs have formed a separate bloc.