TMC crisis deepens as rebel MPs claim additional strength

Bloc recognition

Rebel faction seeks recognition as separate bloc

The rebel faction is seeking recognition as a separate bloc in the Lok Sabha and wants to sit alongside Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs. They need two-thirds of TMC's Lok Sabha numbers to escape the anti-defection law. Dastidar reportedly said, "Those who honestly voiced their opinions against the situation prevailing in West Bengal over the last four to five years have been in touch with us."