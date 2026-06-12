Yusuf Pathan, Saayoni Ghosh among 19 TMC rebel MPs

Political speculation

Rebel faction rules out joining NDA, Congress denies merger talks

The rebel faction has made it clear that they will not be joining the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but will support it. This has led to speculation about a possible merger with the Congress party. However, The Times of India cited sources dismissing these claims as baseless. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clarified that reports about an antagonistic meeting between Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee were inaccurate, adding that "the meeting was very cordial."