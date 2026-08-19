'There is problem...': Rijiju admits delineation issue in Arunachal
What's the story
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has rejected reports of Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh but admitted there is a problem at the border due to lack of demarcation. "Those who say China has entered 60km inside (India) and share various videos to defame us are wrong," Kiren Rijiju told IANS. He clarified that the situation shouldn't be interpreted as an occupation of Indian territory. "It's not like they (China) came and captured our village. That is not the case," he added.
Border confusion
Rijiju explains reason behind Chinese claims
Rijiju explained that the lack of demarcation has led to Chinese claims over certain stretches of land.
He said, "Our people believe that our land extends further ahead, while the villages situated on the China side, including Tibetan and local people, claim that their land extends deep inside here. So, there is confusion."
He was responding to concerns over reports of increased Chinese activity near Longju in Arunachal.
Security measures
Army, ITBP intensify patrolling
Rijiju noted that the Army and ITBP have intensified patrolling in the region.
He referred to a village built ahead of Longju where the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) constructed structures resembling a village.
This land was occupied by China in 1959 and further consolidated in 1962, he said.
"Travel and movement between China and India there have remained closed since after 1962," he said.
"However, on high ridges at the top, Chinese military activity has certainly increased," he added.
Misinformation impact
'Spreading such misinformation lowers the morale of our Army'
Rijiju also slammed the spread of misinformation about Chinese incursion, saying it lowers the morale of Indian Army personnel and creates confusion in the country.
"But telling such lies that they have entered 60km inside...spreading such misinformation lowers the morale of our Army personnel and security forces stationed there, and creates confusion in the country. This is not right," he said.
Congress
Reports of China denying India access to patrolling points
His comments come after Congress raised concerns over reports of China denying India access to patrolling points across LAC in Taksing, Arunachal Pradesh.
The allegations were made by a fact-finding committee (FFC) of the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), a regional political party, which visited Taksing on July 10.
According to The Arunachal Times, the four-member committee found that PLA troops were blocking Indian access to patrolling points and consolidating "incremental intrusions."
Rahul Gandhi had called the situation "extremely alarming."