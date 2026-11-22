Bihar: RJD workers create ruckus at Modi-inaugurated Nitish Setu
What's the story
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) workers caused chaos at the newly inaugurated Nitish Setu in Bihar's Vaishali on Saturday. The bridge was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier that day. Videos from the scene show RJD supporters tearing down National Democratic Alliance (NDA) posters and raising slogans in support of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.
Protest duration
BJP-RJD spar over bridge inauguration
The protest lasted for nearly 40 minutes and has sparked a political controversy between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RJD.
BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar Sharma slammed the opposition party for disrupting development work.
"While the government is delivering development, the RJD is engaging in disruption and creating a ruckus," he said.
Protest defense
RJD MP defends protest
RJD MP Sudhakar Singh defended the protest, saying the bridge had already been inaugurated and that crores were spent on a second ceremony just to rename it.
"What happened was a protest, and those who did it were right," Singh said, adding that the posters and banners had been put up "in a fraudulent manner."
Tejashwi Yadav had earlier proposed naming it after the Sikh Guru in the Bihar Assembly.
Naming controversy
Tejashwi Yadav questions PM Modi's role
Tejashwi Yadav also questioned PM Modi's role in the bridge's construction and slammed the NDA government for not contributing financially.
The naming controversy has also drawn criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Punjab.
Punjab Cabinet Minister Harpal Singh Cheema called the decision "deeply hurtful and completely unacceptable," saying the Bihar Assembly had previously been informed of the proposal.