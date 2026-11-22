RJD MP Sudhakar Singh defended the protest, saying the bridge had already been inaugurated and that crores were spent on a second ceremony just to rename it.

"What happened was a protest, and those who did it were right," Singh said, adding that the posters and banners had been put up "in a fraudulent manner."

Tejashwi Yadav had earlier proposed naming it after the Sikh Guru in the Bihar Assembly.