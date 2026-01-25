Rohini Acharya posts cryptic note ahead of key RJD meet

Rohini Acharya, daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav , has stirred political speculation with a cryptic social media post. The post is being interpreted as an indirect jab at her brother Tejashwi Yadav and questions the party's current direction. In her message on X, Acharya said those who truly follow "Laluism" would question the forces behind the party's deterioration.

Leadership critique Acharya criticizes current leadership, alleges infiltration Acharya called the current situation "bitter, worrying, and deeply painful." She alleged that control of the party has slipped into the hands of "infiltrators and conspirators," allegedly sent by "fascist forces." These elements are working from within to weaken "Laluism," she further alleged. The post comes ahead of a key RJD meeting, further fueling speculation about its implications for party dynamics.

Twitter Post Rohini Acharya's post on social media जो सही मायनों में लालूवादी होगा, जिस किसी ने भी लालू जी के द्वारा, हाशिए पर खड़ी आबादी - वंचितों के हितों के लिए मजबूती से लड़ने वाली, खड़ी की गयी पार्टी के लिए निःस्वार्थ भाव से संघर्ष किया होगा, जिस किसी को भी लालू जी के द्वारा सामाजिक - आर्थिक न्याय के लिए किए गए सतत संघर्ष… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) January 25, 2026

Political departure Acharya's exit from politics and family Acharya's post comes months after her dramatic exit from politics. She had quit after the RJD's defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, where their tally fell significantly. Acharya blamed Tejashwi Yadav's aides for this debacle and publicly distanced herself from her family. In an emotional post at the time, she alleged humiliation and abuse within the party setup.

