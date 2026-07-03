Maneka Gandhi's peacock feather remark sparks outrage among Jains

Allegations made

Illegal hunting of peacocks

Gandhi alleged that the commercial demand for peacock feathers has resulted in illicit killings of these birds. She said that peacocks do not shed enough feathers to meet market demand. "The reality is that these feathers are now obtained almost exclusively by killing the peacocks," she said. She also recalled how she had tried to amend this exemption back in 2001 but was pressured by the Jain community to withdraw her proposal.