Maneka Gandhi's peacock feather remark sparks outrage among Jains
What's the story
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi has sparked a controversy over her comments on the use of peacock feathers by Jain monks of the Digambara sect. The issue revolves around an exemption under India's wildlife protection laws that allows Jain monks to use these feathers for pichhis, broom-like whisks used to brush away insects without harming them. In a recent media interaction, Gandhi claimed this exemption has led to illegal hunting of peacocks in India.
Allegations made
Illegal hunting of peacocks
Gandhi alleged that the commercial demand for peacock feathers has resulted in illicit killings of these birds. She said that peacocks do not shed enough feathers to meet market demand. "The reality is that these feathers are now obtained almost exclusively by killing the peacocks," she said. She also recalled how she had tried to amend this exemption back in 2001 but was pressured by the Jain community to withdraw her proposal.
Community response
Legal action sought against Gandhi
Gandhi's comments have not gone down well with some sections of the Jain community. Vishva Jain Sangathan has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding an investigation into Gandhi's remarks, while Bharatiya Jain Milan submitted a memorandum to Dehradun ADM Smita Parmar Jaiswal (addressed to the Prime Minister), protesting Gandhi's statements. Gandhi, however, has clarified that her intention was not to target any specific community but to highlight how such exemptions can lead to animal exploitation.