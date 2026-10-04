Congress 'scared,' needs reassurance to contest from Raebareli: SP leader
What's the story
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shiv Pal Singh Patel has made a controversial statement about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Raebareli in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Patel claimed that without an alliance with the SP, the Congress would not have won any seats. He said Gandhi was "scared" and needed reassurance from SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Raebareli instead of Amethi.
Election impact
Patel says every vote from SP went to Congress candidates
Patel emphasized that the SP gave all its support to the Congress, which helped it win six seats in Uttar Pradesh.
He said every vote from his party went to Congress candidates.
The SP won 37 seats in the state, while the Congress managed to win just six.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 33 seats, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 36 seats.
Caste politics
Patel slams Congress for caste-based appointments in UP
Patel also slammed the Congress for its caste-based appointments in Uttar Pradesh.
He said such moves won't help as Dalits have shifted their support to the SP due to better opportunities under the party's rule.
"Our party operates based on the ideals of (Ram Manohar) Lohia-ji," he said, adding that the Samajwadi Party stands for the welfare of all sections of society.
Political standing
SP is 'elder brother' in UP politics, says Patel
When asked about seat-sharing demands from Congress members, Patel said the SP is the "elder brother" in Uttar Pradesh politics.
He said if they contest alone, their tally will drop to zero.
"If they act as vote-spoilers, they will be reduced to zero," he added.
The Samajwadi Party currently has 101 MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, while Congress has just two MLAs.
Official response
Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson reacts to Patel's comments
Reacting to Patel's comments, Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said that the Samajwadi Party should control leaders who make such statements.
"It is because of the INDIA bloc that he (Patel) has become an MP," she said, according to PTI.
Awasthi urged Patel to be mindful of his words and their implications for coalition politics.