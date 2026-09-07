'Same group': SC flags another doctor assault by Sena workers 

"Things are going from bad to worse. There is another incident yesterday. Same group of people. Again assaulting doctors," the bench said.

Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mhatre, however, argued that "it is not the same group of people."

The bench then clarified that it was referring to the political ideology of the attackers.

"Same ideology. How can this be justified that you go and assault them inside their chambers, beat them brutally?" Justice Nath asked.