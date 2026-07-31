Justice Mohana recuses self from hearing Senthil Balaji's bail plea

The Madras High Court had earlier dismissed Balaji's anticipatory bail petition in a new FIR filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in the TASMAC scam case.

Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, and Amit Anand Tiwari had then urged the Supreme Court bench to hear Balaji's plea urgently as he faces imminent coercive action.