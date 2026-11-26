SC overturns Bihar government's premature release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan
What's the story
The Supreme Court has overturned the Bihar government's decision to grant premature release to former gangster and Member of Parliament (MP) Anand Mohan. Mohan was serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 1994 murder of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer G Krishnaiah. Calling the Bihar government's 2023 amendment to its prison rules, which paved the way for Mohan's release, "unconstitutional," a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu ordered Mohan to surrender within a month.
Legal ruling
Bihar government's amendment to prison rules struck down
"The notification dated April 10, 2023, is declared unconstitutional, invalid and inoperative, and is hereby set aside. The order dated April 24, 2023, granting premature release to the fourth respondent, is hereby quashed, having regard to the findings recorded in this judgment," said the court.
The court observed that the change was "a sudden departure without any discernible purpose or demonstrating any bonafides," violating Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.
Justice upheld
Upholding justice is court's duty: SC
In its judgment, the court cited former US President Theodore Roosevelt on the importance of upholding justice.
It said, "Justice consists not in being neutral between right and wrong, but finding out the right and upholding it wherever found against the wrong."
"Essentially, what former President Roosevelt meant to say is that justice requires taking a side, the side of the law and righteousness and not remaining a silent spectator between right and wrong."
Chance
Bihar government can initiate fresh premature release process
The court, however, said the Bihar government could initiate a fresh premature release process, subject to its observations in the judgment.
"It is clarified that any future process to revise or amend Rule 481 shall not be initiated prior to the fourth respondent surrendering within a month or being taken into custody, as the case may be," said the court.
Case background
Case dates back to December 1994
The case dates back to December 1994, when Krishnaiah was lynched by a mob in Muzaffarpur.
Mohan, then an MLA, was accused of instigating the attack.
He was initially sentenced to death in October 2007 but had his sentence commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court in December 2008.
The Supreme Court upheld this decision in July 2012.
Legal challenge
Controversy over early release of convict
The controversy over Mohan's release began after the Bihar government amended its prison rules on April 10, 2023.
The amendment allowed for premature release of prisoners convicted of murdering public servants on duty.
Mohan was released on April 24, 2023.
However, Krishnaiah's widow challenged both the amendment and Mohan's release in the Supreme Court.