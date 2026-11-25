SC sets aside order directing probe into Rahul Gandhi's assets
What's the story
The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the Allahabad High Court directing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into allegations of disproportionate assets against Rahul Gandhi. The apex court remitted the matter back to the High Court for fresh consideration, asking it to make Gandhi a party in the case and hear him before passing any orders. Gandhi had challenged the high court's directions in the Supreme Court.
Order review
BJP worker made allegations against Gandhi
In May, the Allahabad High Court had directed the CBI and ED to probe allegations against Gandhi.
The allegations were made by Bharatiya Janata Party worker S Vignesh Shishir, who sought a probe against Gandhi and his family members.
However, the high court expressed dissatisfaction with the CBI's response in July, saying their counter-affidavit wasn't clear on investigation progress.
Court
High Court didn't hear Gandhi before passing orders against him
At the same time, the bench of Justice Brij Raj Singh and Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan also observed that the ED had taken the required steps and was free to proceed further if the investigation yielded material warranting action.
Gandhi then challenged these directions before the top court.
In August, the Supreme Court had flagged that the Allahabad High Court didn't hear Gandhi before passing orders against him.
The SC therefore ordered the High Court to defer proceedings before it.
Passport allegations
Shishir has also sought action against Gandhi in this matter
In a separate case, Shishir has sought criminal action against Gandhi for alleged violations of citizenship laws. He claimed that Gandhi held a British passport in addition to his Indian one.
Initially, the court ordered an FIR against Gandhi in this matter but the judge later withheld that order and recused himself from the matter after Shishir made certain posts on social media in relation to the case.
This case is still pending before the Allahabad High Court.