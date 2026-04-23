SC stays life sentence of ex-Chhattisgarh CM's son Amit Jogi 

Jaggi was gunned down in Raipur on June 4, 2003, allegedly due to a political conspiracy. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation from state police and filed a charge sheet against several accused, including Amit. On May 31, 2007, a special CBI court acquitted Amit but convicted other accused in the case. However, Jaggi's son appealed against this acquittal before the high court.

Acquittal and conviction

Amit was acquitted by special CBI court

Earlier this month, a bench of Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Arvind Kumar Verma overturned the trial court verdict and found Amit guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy. In a sharply worded order, the court stated that when numerous accused are charged with the same offense and the evidence against them is identical, selective acquittal of one accused is unjustifiable in the absence of distinct and compelling grounds. The court directed him to surrender within three weeks.