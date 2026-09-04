Tamil Nadu CM's convoy faces major security breach
What's the story
A major security breach occurred in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's convoy on Thursday. The incident took place near the Secretariat in Chennai when the parents of a 26-year-old student jumped in front of the CM's cavalcade. The student, Akash Delison, had died in police custody earlier this year. His parents were protesting for justice when they breached the security cover of Vijay's convoy.
Protest details
Parents of custodial death victim jump in front of vehicle
A video of the incident showed the father jumping over a railing and running toward the convoy, with his wife following.
The couple was protesting for justice for their son Akash Delison, who died in police custody in March.
They were reportedly detained after breaching a restricted security area and trying to stop CM Vijay's moving convoy.
Custodial death
Delison died in police custody
Delison, who was an engineering graduate from Sivaganga district, died while in police custody. His family alleged he was tortured during interrogation. However, the police have denied these claims.
After his death, Delison's parents and relatives have been protesting for justice and demanding action against those responsible for their son's death.
Security implications
Parents of victim managed to breach high-profile security cover
The incident has raised serious security concerns as the parents of the custodial death victim managed to breach a high-profile security cover.
The couple was stopped by police officers before they could reach CM Vijay's car.
They were then taken away for questioning after crossing into a restricted area during the movement of the Chief Minister's convoy.