'We've...seen Sena case': SC seeks timeframe for settling TMC dispute

"Give us a reasonable timeframe in which the parties are given a fair opportunity to lead their evidence, but the matter is not prolonged and you also get sufficient time to apply your mind. Something realistic," CJI Surya Kant asked, taking note of Banerjee's allegations of delay in adjudication of the dispute by ECI.

CJI Kant stressed a speedy decision was necessary because candidates from both the factions had filed nominations for the bye-elections claiming to be from Trinamool Congress.