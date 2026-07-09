Sena corporator arrested for assaulting doctors admitted to hospital 

Denial and defense

Mhatre denies assaulting doctor

Mhatre denied assaulting the doctor. He insisted that he only hit the doctor's hand to get her off the phone, as "she was not listening to our complaint." "I addressed her informally—using the casual 'Tu'—because she is like a daughter to me...While we were conversing, she kept talking on the phone and was not listening to our grievance, so I tapped her hand," he said. He suggested that if doctors apologized for their behavior, he would express regret.