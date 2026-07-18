Doctor assault case: HC cancels bail of Shiv Sena corporator
What's the story
The Bombay High Court has canceled the bail of Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, who was accused of assaulting doctors. The court ordered Mhatre to surrender by 5:00pm on Sunday. A division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad, observed that the Kalyan Magistrate Court had failed to consider Mhatre's criminal history while granting him bail, NDTV reported.
Legal scrutiny
'Serious offenses like murder, attempted murder'
The court questioned the Kalyan Magistrate Court's decision to grant bail without considering Mhatre's 18 criminal cases, including serious offenses like murder and attempted murder.
"Even though he was acquitted in 17 cases, the court ought to have considered the fact that he was named in 18 cases, some of which were of very serious and heinous nature," the bench observed.
Health concerns
Mhatre hospitalized after arrest
The court also questioned why Mhatre was hospitalized while in custody but discharged as soon as he got bail.
"Till the bail was not granted, he was hospitalized, and the moment bail was granted, he became fit to be discharged," the bench observed.
The incident that led to Mhatre's arrest occurred on July 6 at Municipal Shastri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli when doctors advised a pregnant woman to be transferred due to a lack of NICU beds.
Aftermath
IMA calls for state-wide strike on July 22
The woman's family allegedly contacted Mhatre, who then led an assault on three doctors.
The incident sparked protests by doctors across Maharashtra, and the Indian Medical Association called for a state-wide strike from July 22.
The High Court urged doctors to reconsider their strike in light of their "service to mankind."
Legal proceedings
Police didn't challenge bail order earlier
The High Court intervened after taking suo motu cognizance of the case. The court also questioned why the police hadn't challenged the bail order earlier.
Advocate General Milind Sathe and Chief Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said they received the trial court's order late on July 17.
The Kalyan court had granted bail to Mhatre considering his health issues, including having one kidney and other ailments.