Shiv Sena corporator who assaulted doctor, staff arrested 

Legal action

Mhatre denies allegations

A case was registered against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night after pressure from the IMA. The charges include assault, criminal intimidation, and rioting under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Police arrested three people in connection with the assault. Despite the allegations, Mhatre earlier denied assaulting the doctor. He said he only tapped a nurse on her hand after she didn't listen to the family's grievances.