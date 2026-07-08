Shiv Sena corporator who assaulted doctor, staff arrested
What's the story
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting doctors and hospital staff at the Shastri Nagar Hospital in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on July 6 when doctors advised a pregnant woman's family to move to another hospital as all beds at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were occupied. The family then contacted Mhatre, who arrived with associates and allegedly abused and hit the doctors.
Public outrage
Incident captured on video
The incident was captured on video, which went viral on social media. The footage shows Mhatre hitting a woman doctor, causing her mobile phone to fall. He and his associates also attacked others, repeatedly slapping one member. Dr. Vaibhav Salunkhe was injured in the assault. After the video went viral, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) threatened to shut clinics and hospitals if no action was taken against Mhatre and his associates.
Legal action
Mhatre denies allegations
A case was registered against Mhatre and five others on Tuesday night after pressure from the IMA. The charges include assault, criminal intimidation, and rioting under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Police arrested three people in connection with the assault. Despite the allegations, Mhatre earlier denied assaulting the doctor. He said he only tapped a nurse on her hand after she didn't listen to the family's grievances.