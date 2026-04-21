Sharad Pawar hospitalized 

Public engagements

Pawar took oath in Rajya Sabha on wheelchair

Pawar's hospitalization comes after he took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member in a wheelchair. He had also addressed the media in Delhi recently. In February, he was hospitalized twice in Pune due to a chest infection and dehydration. "He has no other major medical issues and is very stable. A CT scan and blood tests have been conducted, and the reports are normal," Dr. Purvez Grant chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said at the time.