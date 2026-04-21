Sharad Pawar hospitalized
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Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) chief and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital two days ago, sources told PTI. The 85-year-old former Union minister is reportedly undergoing a health check-up and follow-up. Sources close to the politician said that there is nothing serious about his condition.
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Pawar took oath in Rajya Sabha on wheelchair
Pawar's hospitalization comes after he took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member in a wheelchair. He had also addressed the media in Delhi recently. In February, he was hospitalized twice in Pune due to a chest infection and dehydration. "He has no other major medical issues and is very stable. A CT scan and blood tests have been conducted, and the reports are normal," Dr. Purvez Grant chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said at the time.