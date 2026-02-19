'Pradhan mantri banega': Sadhu blesses Priyanka Gandhi in viral video 

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit. The trip is crucial as the party gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections. Vadra, who is also the Screening Committee Chairperson, first visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayers. At the temple, she met a Naga Sadhu who blessed her saying "Hamara beti pradhan mantri banega" (Our daughter will be PM.) Smiling, Vadra can he heard saying ,"Ohhhh," before leaving the temple.

Election preparations Vadra to hold meetings with Congress members After the temple visit, Vadra headed to Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. There, she will hold meetings with Block Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee members. The meetings are aimed at screening potential candidates and reviewing organizational preparedness for the upcoming elections. Senior Congress leaders said Vadra is overseeing an "unprecedented and systematic" candidate screening process in Assam.

Political context BJP allied parties facing decline Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the election this time will be between the old and new Congress. "In Assam, the BJP now has all the corrupt old Congress leaders. Those old Congress leaders in Assam who had joined the BJP just to save themselves from the law," he said. He also said that parties like United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) that allied with the BJP "are in doldrums."

