'Pradhan mantri banega': Sadhu blesses Priyanka Gandhi in viral video 

Vadra's visit is crucial for 2026 Assembly elections

By Chanshimla Varah
Feb 19, 2026
05:23 pm
What's the story

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit. The trip is crucial as the party gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections. Vadra, who is also the Screening Committee Chairperson, first visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to offer prayers. At the temple, she met a Naga Sadhu who blessed her saying "Hamara beti pradhan mantri banega" (Our daughter will be PM.) Smiling, Vadra can he heard saying ,"Ohhhh," before leaving the temple.

Election preparations

Vadra to hold meetings with Congress members

After the temple visit, Vadra headed to Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. There, she will hold meetings with Block Congress Committees, District Congress Committees and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee members. The meetings are aimed at screening potential candidates and reviewing organizational preparedness for the upcoming elections. Senior Congress leaders said Vadra is overseeing an "unprecedented and systematic" candidate screening process in Assam.

Political context

BJP allied parties facing decline

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi said the election this time will be between the old and new Congress. "In Assam, the BJP now has all the corrupt old Congress leaders. Those old Congress leaders in Assam who had joined the BJP just to save themselves from the law," he said. He also said that parties like United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) that allied with the BJP "are in doldrums."

Party dynamics

Borah to join BJP on February 22

The visit also comes after former President Bhupen Kumar Borah's exit from the Congress. Borah resigned on Monday and announced his decision to join BJP on February 22. Reacting to Borah's exit, Gogoi said those who left for BJP are "nowhere." He also challenged Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also once a Congress member, to debate him on Hinduism after Sarma called Borah "the last recognized Hindu leader in Congress."

