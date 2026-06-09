More trouble for Shivakumar: Ministers unhappy with portfolios reach Delhi
What's the story
After the recent Ramalinga Reddy crisis, new tensions have emerged in the Karnataka Cabinet. Per reports, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who has been allocated the Bengaluru Development portfolio but has still not taken charge, and Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad have traveled to Delhi over portfolio concerns. Gowda is pushing for more control over key agencies under his department, while Arshad is lobbying for a Cabinet berth.
Portfolio power
Gowda, Arshad's demands highlight ongoing tensions
While Gowda has been allocated the greater Bengaluru Development portfolio, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) remain with Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Sources told India Today that Gowda wants both the BDA and BMRDA to be under the Bengaluru Development portfolio. He believes without these agencies, his department will have limited authority in planning and development across Bengaluru.
Crisis resolution
Crisis with Ramalinga Reddy resolved
The latest developments come after Chief Minister Shivakumar resolved a crisis with senior leader Reddy. Reddy had resigned from the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio, alleging that the Bengaluru Development portfolio was promised to him many times but it was given to Gowda. The issue was resolved after a lengthy meeting between Reddy and Shivakumar, who later called it a "family matter," and the senior Congress leader later took back his resignation.
Governance challenge
Ongoing challenges for Shivakumar
Aside from Reddy, another prominent politician, KH Muniyappa, has expressed discontent with the portfolio he has been given. Muniyappa, who has been assigned the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, believes that as the "seniormost" leader, he deserves a better portfolio. "I have told the leadership that as a seniormost member of the Cabinet, I should get an important portfolio," he told NDTV. He further claimed that he had informed party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, of his expectations.