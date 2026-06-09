More trouble for Shivakumar: Ministers unhappy with portfolios reach Delhi 

Governance challenge

Ongoing challenges for Shivakumar

Aside from Reddy, another prominent politician, KH Muniyappa, has expressed discontent with the portfolio he has been given. Muniyappa, who has been assigned the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, believes that as the "seniormost" leader, he deserves a better portfolio. "I have told the leadership that as a seniormost member of the Cabinet, I should get an important portfolio," he told NDTV. He further claimed that he had informed party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, of his expectations.