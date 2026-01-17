'Shown their right place...': Kangana Ranaut on Thackerays's defeat

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has celebrated her party's victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. On Shiv Sena (UBT)'s loss, she told NDTV, "I am glad such women-haters, bullies, and nepotism mafia are being shown their right place by the janta janardan." The BJP won 89 seats in the BMC elections, while its ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, secured 29 seats. Across Maharashtra, the alliance won 25 of the 29 municipal corporations.

Personal significance Ranaut's reaction to BMC election results Ranaut expressed her joy over the BJP's victory, saying, "I am absolutely thrilled with the BJP's landslide victory in the Maharashtra BMC election." She congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for this win. The result is personally significant for Ranaut as it comes after a bitter experience with the Shiv Sena-led BMC in 2020 when her Mumbai office was demolished.

Past grievances Ranaut recalls past experiences with Shiv Sena Ranaut recalled the past when she was abused and threatened to leave Maharashtra by those in power. She said, "And for those who abused me, demolished my house, called me names, threatened me to leave Maharashtra, today Maharashtra has quit them." The BJP's win represents a significant challenge to the Shiv Sena's long-standing dominance over Mumbai's civic body, enduring for nearly 30 years.

Election outcomes BMC election results and political implications The BMC is India's richest civic body with an annual budget of over ₹74,400 crore. It is central to the city's infrastructure, public health, and civic governance The BJP had earlier been a junior ally in the Shiv Sena-led alliance. In 2017, the undivided Shiv Sena was the single largest party in BMC elections with 84 seats, followed closely by the BJP, which won 82 seats.

