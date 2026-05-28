Siddaramaiah announces he will resign as Karnataka CM

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has announced that he will resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, ending a three-year-long leadership tussle with his deputy, DK Shivakumar . The decision was taken during a breakfast meeting at his Bengaluru residence, which was attended by ministers, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil.

Event Governor out of town During the meeting, Shivakumar was seen touching the feet of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a show of respect. They also shared a warm embrace, a sign of the transition that the state is going to see. Earlier reports said that Siddaramaiah would quit around 11:00am. However, the timing of this transition remains uncertain as Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot is currently out of Bengaluru due to a family emergency.

Negotiation aftermath Rahul Gandhi could have played a role Siddaramaiah's announcement came after 48 hours of intense negotiations with the top brass of the Congress party in Delhi. The outgoing chief minister was reportedly offered a high-profile compensation package, including a Rajya Sabha seat, to persuade him to step down, although he hasn't formally accepted it yet. Per India Today, party sources indicate that Rahul Gandhi may have played a role in convincing Siddaramaiah to step down.

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Agreement conclusion Breakfast meeting marks significant turning point The breakfast meeting, which featured traditional Kannada delicacies, started with an embrace and a gesture of respect between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. This gesture was significant given their contentious relationship. The leadership tussle intensified in November 2025 when Shivakumar's supporters urged the Congress to honor a rumored power-sharing agreement from after the 2023 election victory. According to this unacknowledged deal, Siddaramaiah would serve as chief minister for the first two-and-a-half years before handing over to Shivakumar.

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