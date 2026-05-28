'Will stay in state politics': Siddaramaiah declines Rajya Sabha offer 

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made it clear that he will continue his political career in the state. After resigning from his post on Thursday, he addressed reports that the Congress high command had offered him a Rajya Sabha berth to convince him to step down. "I was asked about Rajya Sabha...I declined. I want to remain in Karnataka politics," he said. "I have no interest in national politics," he said, dismissing speculation of a possible shift to Delhi.

Party alignment Siddaramaiah's resignation as per Congress high command's directions Siddaramaiah also said his resignation was in line with the Congress leadership's directions. "Two days back, high command asked me to step down...I've told you all many times, when high command asks me to resign, I will," he told reporters. He confirmed that he had submitted his resignation letter to the Governor's office and expected it to be accepted as per constitutional requirements. "Once CM resigns, Governor has to accept...and make way for new CM. It's his responsibility," he said.

Stability assurance Congress government numerically secure, claims Siddaramaiah Amid concerns of political instability, Siddaramaiah assured that the Congress government was numerically secure with 136 MLAs and support from two independents. "We have full majority." He also defended the party's welfare schemes against opposition criticism. "Though they said the guarantee schemes would derail the State economy, Karnataka stands No.1 in per capita income and second in the country in GST collections," he said.

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Financial critique Blame game over Karnataka's financial stress Siddaramaiah also blamed the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government and the Centre for Karnataka's financial stress. He claimed that central grants worth ₹11,495 crore had been denied to Karnataka and ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project hadn't been released. "We should maintain revenue surplus. But we are in deficit due to the mismanagement of finances by the erstwhile BJP regime," he said.

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