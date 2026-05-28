Siddaramaiah resigns at 3:00pm, Shivakumar will replace him: HK Patil 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will resign at 3pm on Thursday, handing over the reins to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar . This was confirmed by Minister HK Patil after a key breakfast meeting at Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri.' "Chief Minister will resign at 3 o'clock. CM Siddaramaiah said that we will make DK Shivakumar the new CM," Patil announced.

Meeting outcome Shivakumar seen touching Siddaramaiah's feet The crucial breakfast meeting was attended by several senior Karnataka ministers, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and Patil. During the meeting, Shivakumar was seen touching Siddaramaiah's feet, a gesture interpreted as symbolic of the leadership transition. They also shared a warm embrace. While the meeting was underway, supporters of Shivakumar celebrated outside his residence in Bengaluru, distributing sweets on the news of his anticipated elevation as chief minister.

Public reaction Supporters celebrate, demand Deputy CM post for Kharge In Kalaburagi, members of the Indian Youth Congress performed a special puja at Shri Sharana Basaveshwara Temple. They demanded Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge be made Deputy Chief Minister if Shivakumar assumes the top post. The Congress leadership has repeatedly dismissed reports of leadership changes as speculative. However, political activity increased after Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met with key Congress officials, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi.

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