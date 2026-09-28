Slap row: Police file non-cognizable report against Parvesh Verma
What's the story
The Delhi Police have filed a non-cognizable report against Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma for allegedly slapping a man during an inspection of road repair work. The incident was captured on video and later went viral after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared it on X. The NCR was registered against the minister for voluntarily causing hurt, under Section 115 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), after a complaint was filed by the man, identified as Sahib Singh.
Road inspection
AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's statement
An FIR has also been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh based on a Delhi government complaint, alleging he obstructed officials in the discharge of their duties.
Singh said Verma had called him to show him the road damage on the Outer Ring Road.
"Aapne jo sadak boli woh ukhad ke dikha di, ab batao (You challenged me to tear up that road, and I did it. Now what do you have to say?) Singh was seen asking Verma.
Counter allegations
Verma denies allegations
The viral video showed Verma leaving after Singh showed him the road conditions, which he said peeled off like a carpet.
As Verma left, Singh followed him to his car, with his assistant, Sahib, recording the two leaders.
The minister can then be seen getting agitated and pulling down the young man's mobile before slapping him.
Verma has denied the allegations and claimed that the man who was slapped abused his family during the inspection.
Legal classification
BJP defends Verma
The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also defended Verma, calling the man a "habitual offender" who was previously arrested for assaulting an MCD employee.
The FIR against Singh was filed based on a complaint by the Public Works Department (PWD).
PWD officials have claimed that Singh and those accompanying him obstructed government personnel while they were carrying out their official duties.