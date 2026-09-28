Slap row: Police file non-cognizable report against Parvesh Verma

An FIR has also been registered against AAP MLA Jarnail Singh based on a Delhi government complaint, alleging he obstructed officials in the discharge of their duties.

Singh said Verma had called him to show him the road damage on the Outer Ring Road.

"Aapne jo sadak boli woh ukhad ke dikha di, ab batao (You challenged me to tear up that road, and I did it. Now what do you have to say?) Singh was seen asking Verma.