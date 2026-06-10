Sluggish growth during Congress cunningly labeled 'Hindu growth rate': Modi 

Scams

'The people of the country entrusted us'

He added that after the "unfortunate" return of the Congress in 2004 the country fell into "a vortex of instability and the stranglehold of the Congress." He said what followed was a decade blighted by scams costing thousands of crores, undermining public faith and dragging the nation into a vortex of corruption. But when "we won in 2014, I had said that a new hope had dawned for the common citizen...The people...entrusted us....after the betrayal of the Congress."