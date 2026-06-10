Sluggish growth during Congress cunningly labeled 'Hindu growth rate': Modi
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Congress party for its slow economic progress during its rule from the 1950s to the 1980s. Speaking at a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders' meeting marking 12 years of the NDA government, he accused Congress of dragging India into an "abyss of helplessness, destitution, and an inferiority complex." He claimed that this sluggish growth was cleverly labeled the "Hindu Growth Rate," putting blame on India's Hindu population instead of on Congress.
Economic critique
'Hindu growth rate' a blame-shifting strategy by Congress: Modi
Modi said "the stigma was pinned on the country's vast Hindu population" but that it should have been called the "Congress rate of growth." He called it a period marked by a lack of governance, policy direction, and decisiveness. The PM credited the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government with accelerating India's development, contrasting it with what he termed the "Congress Growth Rate." "Only then did we catch a glimpse of what accelerated development looks like," he said.
Scams
'The people of the country entrusted us'
He added that after the "unfortunate" return of the Congress in 2004 the country fell into "a vortex of instability and the stranglehold of the Congress." He said what followed was a decade blighted by scams costing thousands of crores, undermining public faith and dragging the nation into a vortex of corruption. But when "we won in 2014, I had said that a new hope had dawned for the common citizen...The people...entrusted us....after the betrayal of the Congress."
Development milestones
Modi lists NDA government's achievements since 2014
Modi highlighted the NDA government's achievements since it came to power in 2014. He said that under his leadership, India has seen unprecedented development in sectors like communications and semi-conductors. The PM cited examples such as increasing the number of airports from 74 in 2014 to over 160 by 2026 and expanding expressways from 1,000km to an estimated 6,700km by the same year.
Tech progress
Technological advancements under the NDA government
The PM also emphasized India's technological progress under the NDA government. He said that India now manufactures over 330 million mobile handsets and has a solar capacity of over 150 gigawatts. He added that ethanol blending has increased from 1.5% to 20%, and more than 10 semiconductor units are being built in India. "For us, the nation always comes first; when one works with a 'Nation First' spirit, no decision is difficult," he declared.
Inclusive growth
Inclusive policies and global challenges
The PM also praised the NDA government's inclusive policies such as extending Kisan Credit Card facilities to livestock rearers and fisherfolk. He stressed that no one should be left behind in development. Modi further pointed out that these achievements came amid global instability, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite challenges, India achieved a growth rate of 7.7% in 2025-26 and 7.8% in the last quarter ending March 31st, he added.