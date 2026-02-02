'Should be investigated': Sanjay Raut finds Ajit Pawar's death 'suspicious'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has raised serious questions over the sudden death of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) prominent leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar . The 66-year-old leader died in a plane crash near Baramati last week. Raut told ANI, "The manner in which a leader like Ajit Pawar...died in a plane crash and the facts which are coming to light; it should be investigated, I think there is something dubious here."

Unsolved mysteries Raut draws parallels to Justice Loya case Raut compared Pawar's death to the controversial demise of Justice Loya, asking if there was foul play involved. "Did someone do something here?" Raut asked while questioning the circumstances surrounding the crash. He alleged that Pawar wanted to reunite the two factions of the NCP and had started talks with his uncle Sharad Pawar before his death. "These questions are being raised by Ajit Dada's party. His death is suspicious," Raut said, adding, "something did happen behind the curtains."

Political pressure Pawar threatened by BJP over irrigation scam case: Raut Raut also alleged that Pawar was threatened by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the irrigation scam case. "Ajit Dada had said that he wants to 'return home.' After that, the people of BJP threatened him with Sinchan Scam files," he said. He further claimed Pawar responded to these threats but died mysteriously within 10 days.

