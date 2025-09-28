Tharoor calls Karur stampede 'heartbreaking,' demands national crowd management policy

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has expressed his grief over the recent stampede at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which took place at a rally addressed by actor-turned-politician Vijay , left 40 dead and scores injured. Tharoor called the tragedy "heartbreaking" and stressed that such incidents expose systemic flaws in crowd management across India.

Safety measures Tragic situation, says Tharoor Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said, "It's a very tragic and painful situation. Something is wrong in our country with crowd management. Every year, there seems to be an incident." He recalled similar incidents like the Bengaluru stampede and stressed the need for a national policy on crowd safety. "There should be certain rules, standards, and protocols in place," he added.

Government action Central, state governments must agree on strict procedures: Tharoor Tharoor also urged both central and state governments to agree on "very strict procedures" for crowd control. He said that without clear national standards, incidents like Karur will continue to take innocent lives. The Congress MP's remarks come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the victims' families. Each family of the deceased will get ₹2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF).