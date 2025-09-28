Madras HC to hear petition against Vijay's rally today

The Madras High Court will hear a petition today from a stampede victim at actor-politician Vijay 's rally. The petition seeks a ban on TVK's public meetings till the probe into the tragedy is completed. The incident, which took place in Karur, left 40 dead and nearly 100 injured. The petitioner, Senthilkannan, who was injured in the stampede, claims it was "not a mere accident but the direct result of reckless planning, gross mismanagement and complete disregard for public safety."

Court request Article 21 takes precedence over right to assembly: Petitioner Senthilkannan has urged the court to stop Tamil Nadu police from giving permission for any future rallies of Vijay's party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He argued that Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the Right to Life, should take precedence over the Right to Assembly when public safety is compromised.

Legal proceedings FIR filed over stampede The petition also highlights an FIR filed at the Karur Town police station over the stampede. The FIR invokes several provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The petitioner stresses that accountability must be ensured before any permissions for future rallies are granted again.

Rally chaos Tragic stampede at Karur rally The tragic rally at Veluswamypuram, Karur, turned deadly as a crowd of nearly 27,000 surged forward after Vijay's delayed arrival. This led to the deaths of 40 people, including women and children. Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police G Venkataraman admitted that only 500 police personnel were deployed at the venue despite the unexpectedly large crowd.