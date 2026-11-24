Sonia recalled Rajiv's tours as the Leader of the Opposition, where he traveled in an open jeep and faced protests.

She alleged that those responsible for his protection were negligent.

Rahul, who accompanied his father during one such tour, witnessed stone-pelting and expressed fear for his father's safety to Sonia.

"When he came home... he told me... if we don't do something about Papa's security... I'm going to come back for his funeral very soon," she said.