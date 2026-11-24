Rajiv's 'security removed so that he got killed': Sonia Gandhi
What's the story
Sonia Gandhi has revisited her long-standing fears about the withdrawal of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's security. In a candid conversation with her children, Rahul and Priyanka, she alleged that the move was "deliberately" made to facilitate his assassination. The discussion centered around her book Belonging: A Journey of Love, where she shared memories and experiences from her life. In the recorded discussion, she said that Rajiv's "security was removed so that he got killed."
Security fears
Rahul witnessed stone-pelting during 1 tour
Sonia recalled Rajiv's tours as the Leader of the Opposition, where he traveled in an open jeep and faced protests.
She alleged that those responsible for his protection were negligent.
Rahul, who accompanied his father during one such tour, witnessed stone-pelting and expressed fear for his father's safety to Sonia.
"When he came home... he told me... if we don't do something about Papa's security... I'm going to come back for his funeral very soon," she said.
Security allegations
'Papa's security was removed so that he got killed'
Sonia alleged that the withdrawal of Rajiv's security was intentional, saying, "Papa's security was removed so that he got killed." She claimed this wasn't just an accident but a deliberate act.
Rahul echoed these sentiments in a video shared on X, alleging there was an intention behind the decision to withdraw his father's security.
He said despite the book being over 500 pages long, some things remained unsaid.
Family reflections
'Going back to those memories brought back joy, laughter'
Rahul and Priyanka sat down with their mother to revisit those memories, which brought back moments of joy and pain.
"Going back to those memories brought back the joy, the laughter and even the pain we felt at the time," Rahul wrote.
He praised his mother's journey as one filled with love and tragedy, met with dignity and courage.
Early impressions
Sonia recalls first impressions of India in her book
During the conversation, Sonia also spoke about her early years in India after moving from Italy in 1968.
She recalled that the poverty she witnessed after arriving in the country was what shocked her the most.
The book Belonging is a reflection of these experiences and memories, co-written with her children Rahul and Priyanka.
Twitter Post
Sonia Gandhi's conversation with Rahul, Priyanka
I wrote Belonging from my memories. Rahul and Priyanka added theirs, and the stories took on a whole new life.— Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) November 24, 2026
My children are my greatest joy, my strength, and the two people who test my patience like nobody else can ☺️ https://t.co/sQKkx7QCae