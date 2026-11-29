Congress's last-ditch effort meeting with Stalin in vain
What's the story
The Congress party's top leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday. The meeting was part of a last-ditch effort to convince the DMK to withdraw its support for the Centre's revised delimitation Bill. However, Stalin reiterated his party's firm stance on supporting fair delimitation.
Unyielding stance
DMK firm on stance
The Congress delegation, which also included West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, failed to change the DMK's position.
Stalin said that the demands raised by his party had been incorporated into the government's new proposal.
He warned that opposing it could leave Tamil Nadu with even less protection over its parliamentary representation.
Representation concerns
'Proposed bill could increase Tamil Nadu's Lok Sabha seats'
Stalin said the DMK's support is contingent on safeguards for Tamil Nadu's parliamentary representation.
He warned that if the proposed bill is defeated, Tamil Nadu could lose its share of Lok Sabha seats.
The revised proposal could increase these seats to 59 while ensuring no reduction in representation till 2051.
Unsuccessful persuasion
INDIA bloc's differences over delimitation proposal
The Congress's outreach to allies comes amid growing differences in the INDIA bloc over the revised delimitation proposal.
The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is also believed to support the legislation, taking the Centre's tally to 359 MPs against 360 required in a 540-member Lok Sabha.
The Opposition faces challenges as it heads into Monday's special session with unresolved differences.
Upcoming session
Special session of Parliament begins on November 30
The special session of Parliament will start on November 30, where the government will table its revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation.
The proposals include increasing Lok Sabha's strength to 850 members and implementing women's reservation.
Despite Congress's efforts to persuade allies against supporting the Bill, key parties remain supportive as the Opposition heads into Monday's special session with unresolved differences.