'SOP is Stalin Operating Procedure': TVK's Vijay slams TN CM

Actor-turned-politician Vijay , the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin 's government of preventing him from holding political rallies, referring to the state's 'SOP' as the "Stalin Operating Procedure." Speaking at a public meeting in the Salem district, he alleged that other parties were allowed to hold rallies while his were blocked. "What wrong has this Vijay done? Was it wrong that I left everything and entered politics?" he asked, according to India Today.

Underdog stance TVK chief vows to stand by Tamil Nadu's people Vijay has backed himself as an underdog in the political race, saying that attempts to underestimate his party will only make it stronger. "The courage starts when we are underestimated. The issue they use to belittle us will turn into a positive," he was quoted as saying. He also called Tamil Nadu his "motherland" and promised to stand by its people, pledging not just votes but justice.

Political critique Vijay slams established parties for lack of governance experience Vijay has also slammed established parties for questioning TVK's lack of experience in governance. He asked if they could form a party independently without depending on legacy leaders like CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. "They ask how the inexperienced can do politics. Do they have any experience other than looting people's money?" he was reported as saying, asserting that while "TVK may not be experienced in looting," it is experienced "in caring for people."

Governance failure Vijay lists reasons for DMK's defeat Vijay has accused the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government of failing to maintain law and order, ensure women's safety, and create jobs. He cited recent incidents, including a case at a railway station and alleged crimes involving students, as proof of poor policing. He also questioned why farmers and sanitation workers were protesting if people were satisfied with the government's performance.

Election promise Promises good government if elected Vijay has promised to give a "good government" if elected. He said he wouldn't make false promises that couldn't be fulfilled. The TVK's election manifesto is being prepared and will be released soon. He has positioned the upcoming election as a battle between "pure TVK" and "evil DMK...to bring change," promising not to disappoint the people.